Donor matching funds to help cover costs at Piedmont Family YMCA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kids can have fun this summer for little to no cost at the Piedmont Family YMCA in Charlottesville.

A donor has offered to match all donations to send a kid to camp. These donations ensure all kids wanting to participate can, regardless of their financial situation.

The YMCA says its first milestone is to raise $15,000.

“Children need a safe place to go during the summertime because they’re not in school, Bonita Patton with the YMCA said. “We are really excited about our programs that we offer.”

The Piedmont Family YMCA says it is currently serving more than 900 students.

