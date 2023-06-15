Advertise With Us
Charlottesville bakery encouraging people to join in run club

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Daniel Reche/Pexels)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville bakery is inviting people to go on runs.

Cou Cou Rachou has a run club that meets every Thursday at 6:30 a.m. Dozens take part in a 3-mile run through nearby parks.

“It’s a very supportive community,” Greg Lomaka said. “Regardless of how fast you are, everyone’s just very encouraging and welcoming.”

The club welcomes all community members and visitors to join in.

