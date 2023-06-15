Charlottesville bakery encouraging people to join in run club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville bakery is inviting people to go on runs.

Cou Cou Rachou has a run club that meets every Thursday at 6:30 a.m. Dozens take part in a 3-mile run through nearby parks.

“It’s a very supportive community,” Greg Lomaka said. “Regardless of how fast you are, everyone’s just very encouraging and welcoming.”

The club welcomes all community members and visitors to join in.

