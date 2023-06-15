Business women take part in roundtable event hosted by CRCC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Women from across the Charlottesville area stepped out of the office Thursday, June 15, and joined a business roundtable.

Since 2004, the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has been working to elevate women’s professional presence through these roundtable events.

“I saw this was on the calendar,” Janelle Loving said. “I wanted to check it out and see what the ladies and the movers and shakers of Charlottesville have got going on.”

Around 25 women from different businesses gathered for the event, all looking for community.

“I have friends that are men who run businesses, but the struggles are different,” Amy Yang said.

“I just think it’s important to have that support and like that kind of safe space,” Loving said. “Maybe you’ll be heard, or maybe your voice will be valued.”

“So Business Women’s Round Table in its entirety is really just a collection of women from all walks of life, all stages of their career, just coming together to convene,” Nadirah Muhammad said.

The focus Thursday was reflection and redirection.

“We’re in June, we’re in the middle of the year, we’re kind of re-centering our goals, thinking about what we wanted to do in January, and where we want to be in December,” Muhammad said.

The roundtable is held the third Thursday of every month.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.