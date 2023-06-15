Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Brooks Family YMCA holding Juneteenth celebration June 15

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville is kicking off Juneteenth celebration Thursday, June 15.

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. outside. Guest speakers, vendors, and career professionals will be on-hand.

“Super excited about our first Juneteenth community-wide event. With Juneteenth and it being a day of freedom for our people, we want to make sure everyone is educated,” Youth Development VP Bonita Patton said.

Click here to RSVP.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

(FILE)
High bacteria levels detected in Meadow Creek
Sen. Mark Warner
Senator Warner weighs in on Trump indictment
Business Women's Round Table event
Business women take part in roundtable event hosted by CRCC
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County (FILE)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital working to improve community health