Brooks Family YMCA holding Juneteenth celebration June 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville is kicking off Juneteenth celebration Thursday, June 15.

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. outside. Guest speakers, vendors, and career professionals will be on-hand.

“Super excited about our first Juneteenth community-wide event. With Juneteenth and it being a day of freedom for our people, we want to make sure everyone is educated,” Youth Development VP Bonita Patton said.

