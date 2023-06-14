UVA School of Nursing launches acute-care certification program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Nursing has created an acute-care certification program to help neighboring hospital facilities.

UVA School of Nursing Dean Marianne Baernholt says this program will look at the needs of facilities and respond to them with specific educational programs.

“[We’ve] partnered with Sentara to create a program that would work for their nurses to get to become acute care nurse practitioner certified,” Baernholdt said.

The dean says the school is excited to create many more opportunities like this in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.