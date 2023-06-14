Advertise With Us
UVA School of Nursing launches acute-care certification program

UVA School of Nursing
UVA School of Nursing(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Nursing has created an acute-care certification program to help neighboring hospital facilities.

UVA School of Nursing Dean Marianne Baernholt says this program will look at the needs of facilities and respond to them with specific educational programs.

“[We’ve] partnered with Sentara to create a program that would work for their nurses to get to become acute care nurse practitioner certified,” Baernholdt said.

The dean says the school is excited to create many more opportunities like this in the future.

