UVA hosting webinar on breast cancer treatment June 15

Mammogram (FILE)
Mammogram (FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lifetime Learning at UVA is hosting a virtual discussion about breast cancer treatment Thursday, June 15.

Panelists will discuss a non-invasive therapy for the treatment of breast cancer.

“The reason that this event is so important for the public is to understand just how much is happening at UVA in this space, and also familiarize with some of the faces that are pushing this work forward,” Assistant Professor and Research Director Doctor Natasha Sheybani said.

The webinar will start at 3 p.m.

Cavaliers heading to Omaha
Black Empowerment Coalition hosts central Virginia 'Meet the Candidates' forum
