Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Trip to Omaha is personal for UVA Coach O’Connor

The Cavaliers boarded their flight to Omaha for the College World Series early Wednesday. The trip is personal for Coach Brian O’Connor.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers boarded their flight to Omaha for the College World Series early Wednesday, June 14.

The trip is personal for Coach Brian O’Connor: It’s a return to his hometown.

“I am looking forward to seeing my mom,” the coach said.

O’Connor’s father, John, past away in November at the age of 82 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. The coach was away from the Cavaliers for about 10 days in the fall, and only talked to the team briefly about the importance of family.

“They all have family members here watching the game. Whenever we’re done today, go tell them how much you love them,” O’Connor said.

The coach says he wishes his friend Les Disharoon was here to see this year’s team success. The man for whom Disharoon Park is named in his honor died in April at 90 years old.

“He was in his luxury box for every game we played in this stadium,” O’Connor said. “He loved these kids, he loved supporting them. He made a huge impact on our baseball program, and I know he is up there right now and smiling down on this team right now and very, very proud.”

This is Coach O’Connor’s sixth time bringing Virginia to Omaha.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Cavaliers heading to Omaha
Ethan Anderson and the UVA baseball team go through security check at the airport
Cavaliers heading to Omaha
Coach Brian O'Connor
Trip to Omaha is personal for UVA Coach O’Connor
Fans at Disharoon Park
UVA baseball sets attendance records, fans help ‘Hoos reach the CWS