Survey shows more patients using telehealth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Telehealth’s second annual survey shows a jump in the number of patients.

It especially saw an increase in telehealth appoints after the coronavirus pandemic.

The study shows that 88% of patients are feeling confident in their telehealth care. Also, 3-in-4 practitioners say that through telehealth they can see more patients.

“It’s probably one of the largest surveys in the country,” Kathy Wibberly with Virginia Telehealth Network said. “We are really finding out some pretty groundbreaking information about providers and how the pandemic has fueled their use of telehealth and it’s pretty amazing.”

More than 10,000 health care professionals participated in this survey.

