Senate candidates participate in forum

Candidate forum held at the Center at Belvedere.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candidates running for the 11th District seat in the Senate are taking questions on a variety of issues.

The Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosted a forum at the Center at Belvedere Wednesday, June 14. Both Delegate Sally Hudson and Senator Creigh Deeds were asked about issues such as crime in the Charlottesville area and abortion rights.

“I do think that our track record on safety votes is one of the most distinct differences between the two candidates in this race right now,” Del. Hudson said.

“Somehow we’ve got to get in people’s faces and make them know that violence is not an acceptable alternative,” Sen. Deeds said.

Hudson says that telemedicine is something that needs to be protected for abortion rights: “There’s still a lot more that we could do to ensure that everyone actually gets the care that they need,” she said.

Deeds believes the best way to ensure women’s right to choose is to hold the Senate and take back the House: “We will pass a constitutional amendment,” he said.

The Democratic Primary Election is on June 20.

