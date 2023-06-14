More Seasonable Late Week. Few Showers/Storms Return Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More seasonable temperatures for the late week. Some hazy skies return in association with the ongoing Canadian wildfires. On Friday an approaching cold front will trigger a few showers and storms. Not everyone will receive rain. Overall, a dry and warmer Father’s Day weekend, nearing 90 for some by Sunday. Early next week, a better chance for several days of some needed rain.

Tonight: Partly cloudy cool, lighter wind, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. Few showers and storms developing. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Father’s Day - Partly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Juneteenth - Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Summer Solstice - Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 70s.

