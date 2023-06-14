Gusty Winds Wednesday. Spotty Shower Chance. Warmer Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Breezy Wednesday ahead with gusts over 25 mph. A storm over the Great Lakes region will push a cold front our way. This will kick up the wind and could trigger a spotty shower or two, but most locations remain dry. Temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. The movement of this storm may bring some more hazy skies in our direction, from the Canadian wildfires.

Temperatures will warm up even more for the late week and upcoming Father’s Day weekend. Currently, Sunday, Father’s Day is trending drier with better chances for showers and storms returning by Monday.

Tonight: Turning partly to mostly cloudy late. Lows in the cool 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, breezy. Wind gusts over 25 mph. Spotty showers possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to near 90 Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Father’s Day - Partly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows low to mid 60s.

Monday: Juneteenth - Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 70s.

