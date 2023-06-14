Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville-area dancers helping those with Parkinson’s disease

Two Charlottesville ballet instructors are using their skills to help those with Parkinson’s disease.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville ballet instructors are using their skills to help those with Parkinson’s disease.

“I think it’s a great program.,” student George Wead said. “If you can, you know, join us by all means.”

Sherri Whaley and Kathryn Tokar teach a one-hour class every Friday.

“It’s a really cool program, because it engages the participants in multiple ways: Not just physically, but also cognitively and then socially, as well. So they’re exercising, but they’re creating their own movement, they’re engaging with other people in the room that either have Parkinson’s or are a caretaker for someone with Parkinson’s,” Tokar said.

They’re hoping to instill confidence through dance sequences.

“The class is just about enjoying yourself and having fun and exploring movement and feeling your body move in space,” Tokar said. “A lot of times, people with Parkinson’s feel that they don’t have total control over their body and their movements, and this class gives them that sense that they have their own autonomy and their own creative way to control their movement. "

Classes are currently full.

“We’re going to reopen again in September,” Tokar said. “If you want to join us online, there is a Zoom link that you can contact us at Charles Hill Valley, and we’ll email that along to you.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Azalea Park
Azalea Park expanding thanks to grant funds
Darden School (FILE)
Darden School Foundation awards fellowships to two nonprofit leaders
Albemarle offering signing bonus for special education teachers
Morning Rush: Sorority Break-in Update | Wash Your Sheets | Wednesday Winds