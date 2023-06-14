Charlottesville-area dancers helping those with Parkinson’s disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville ballet instructors are using their skills to help those with Parkinson’s disease.

“I think it’s a great program.,” student George Wead said. “If you can, you know, join us by all means.”

Sherri Whaley and Kathryn Tokar teach a one-hour class every Friday.

“It’s a really cool program, because it engages the participants in multiple ways: Not just physically, but also cognitively and then socially, as well. So they’re exercising, but they’re creating their own movement, they’re engaging with other people in the room that either have Parkinson’s or are a caretaker for someone with Parkinson’s,” Tokar said.

They’re hoping to instill confidence through dance sequences.

“The class is just about enjoying yourself and having fun and exploring movement and feeling your body move in space,” Tokar said. “A lot of times, people with Parkinson’s feel that they don’t have total control over their body and their movements, and this class gives them that sense that they have their own autonomy and their own creative way to control their movement. "

Classes are currently full.

“We’re going to reopen again in September,” Tokar said. “If you want to join us online, there is a Zoom link that you can contact us at Charles Hill Valley, and we’ll email that along to you.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.