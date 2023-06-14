Charlottesville and Albemarle working to improve accessibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are working to improve accessibility.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau wants everyone to be able to enjoy what the area has to offer.

“Tourism For All initiative is really about making sure we’re welcoming to anybody who shows up in Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” CACVB Executive Director Courtney Cacatian said.

An accessibility assessment identified strengths and weakness for travelers who sometimes find obstacles in their way.

“It was a lot about door handles, and those can be tricky, or bed heights in hotel rooms and some other things that that can be changed, but they need a little bit of work,” Cacatian said. “It’s our job to welcome people here, and we can always improve. And so how we add value to our community and to our industry and to our visitors is moving in the direction of being more welcoming.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.