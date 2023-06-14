Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight

They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost everything.(WWBT)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The owners of an Ashland jewelry store are trying to pick up the pieces after their store was broken into overnight.

They say they have never seen anything like it in their twenty years of business.

Yasmin Somani and her husband are the owners of Italian Jewelry. They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost everything. Somani says she got a security alert from one of her cameras at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

She then saw the video of people in her shop shoving what she estimates to be around $225,000 worth of jewelry into trash bags. Then, the thieves smashed the cameras.

“After working so hard making so much inventory, and people easily take everything in a second,” Somani said.

The walls were broken from the back of her shop, which is connected by a bathroom to a nail salon next door. She says the thieves broke into the salon’s door, smashed their way into her shop, and started breaking cameras and stealing items.

The glass can be seen being broken with a hammer-like object in the security video before the same tool is used to destroy one of the cameras. The men in the video wear ski masks, going all around the store.

Somani says they just moved into the shop five months ago and were in the middle of switching insurance.

“I thought this is a very safe place to be start the business for our small family,” Somani said.

Neighbors and customers have been supportive, trying to help. Somani says they will stay open for the next few days because the family needs the business and wants to try to sell what is left in the shop. She says it’s what supports her family, and she wants it all back.

The store is located at 123 Hill Carter Parkway.

“I’m thinking, for my family, for my kids? Where should I go? Where I will go? How I’m going to earn the money for my kids?” Somani said.

They called Ashland Police right when it happened and are investigating the incident. Ashland police say they will have an update soon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

The Augusta County General District Court building in Staunton, VA.
47 animals surrendered at Augusta County court hearing, what’s next?
Candidate forum held at the Center at Belvedere.
Senate candidates participate in forum
UVA School of Nursing
UVA School of Nursing launches acute-care certification program
Hotel room (FILE)
Charlottesville and Albemarle working to improve accessibility