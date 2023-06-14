Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The country's largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch, citing the beer company's handling of hate-filled and transphobic backlash received after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bud Light is no longer the top-selling beer in the United States.

Modelo Especial took over the top spot in May.

According to an analysis of Nielsen data by consulting firm Bump Williams, Modelo represented more than 8% of retail store beer sales in the four weeks ending June 3, while Bud Light was just above 7% during that same time period.

The drop in sales seems to coincide with Bud Light teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch InBev says a single can with Mulvaney’s face on it was given to her and was not for sale to the general public and not part of a broad campaign.

However, misinformation surrounding the sponsored post caused some people to swear off the brand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.
At least 79 migrants dead and dozens feared missing after fishing vessel sinks off Greece
FILE - People walk past beside old wagons in the small Baltic sea coastal town of Hel, north of...
No more rides to Hel on bus 666 in Poland
Black Empowerment Coalition hosts central Virginia ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum
Black Empowerment Coalition hosts central Virginia ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum
A person views the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, Tuesday, June 13,...
How Pennsylvania plans to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
Black Empowerment Coalition hosts central Virginia ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum
Black Empowerment Coalition hosts central Virginia ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum