A Breezy Day with Chances for Spotty Afternoon Showers

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A gusty day ahead with winds as high as 30 mph for the day. A cold front will also bring in a chance for spotty showers going in to the afternoon, with most areas remaining dry. Keeping an eye on sky and air conditions over the next few days. A low pressure system to the northwest will funnel in northwesterly winds, and an increase in haze from Canadian wildfires. Ending the week on a warmer note, with temperatures nearing 90 for Father’s Day. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, spotty showers. Highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Thursday: Warm and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Warm and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Father’s Day: Hot and sunny. Highs around 90.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs around 80.

