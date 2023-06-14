Blue Ridge Area Food Bank distribution centers receive highest possible food safety rating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s distribution centers have received the highest possible food safety rating.

During its yearly audit, the American Institute of Baking closely reviews food processing and distribution safety risk.

All four BRAFB distribution centers scored in the ‘superior’ category.

“It means that the operations team here really cares about what’s going on. It means that the food coming in is considered safe, the food being stored is considered safe, and the food going out is considered safe. That’s really important to not just our operations team, but also the pantries that are receiving the food,” said Lee Sinclair with BRAFB.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank partners with hundreds of local pantries across 25 Virginia counties.

