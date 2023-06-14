Black Empowerment Coalition hosts central Virginia ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, June 13, the Black Empowerment Coalition hosted a forum that drew together ten candidates from across central Virginia.

Four of the five Charlottesville City Council candidates running for three open seats took part in the forum.

The event was hosted so that candidates could introduce themselves and answer questions provided by Charlottesville’s Black community.

Natalie Oschrin focused on affordable housing and transportation.

“[We need] bus service that’s more frequent and covers more ground, and protected bike lanes, and sidewalks that exist so that you don’t have to get around by car,” Oschrin said.

Michael Payne is currently a councilor, and he focused on affordable housing and education.

“[We need] investments in affordable housing, investments in our school system implementing our affordable housing plan, and really, I’m running to try to finish that work,” Payne said.

Dashad Cooper is a Charlottesville native who says he wants to do something positive for his city.

“I’m running due to a couple of teachers that just kept telling me every day that I’m a leader, I can do this, I’m not a statistic, and I can make it,” Cooper said.

Katrina Callsen is one of the three candidates running for Virginia’s 54th House of Delegates seat.

“There are two things that are near and dear to my heart, which are women’s rights, and access to a quality inclusive public education,” Callsen said.

Bellamy Brown spoke about conflict with conservative Black politicians in Richmond.

“That’s an issue. That’s a space that doesn’t get talked about enough and I wanted to make it clear that I will be an advocate for our community here, growing up in the Black community,” Brown said.

Candidate Bob Fenwick was on hand at the forum as well.

He stated that he wishes to adequately present the opposing viewpoint and not always go along with majority opinion.

Dave Norris focused on economic mobility, homelessness, and the gentrification of historically Black neighborhoods.

“[We need to] help people find affordable housing, which we all know is very difficult these days,” Norris said.

Kellen Squire is running for Virginia 55th House of Delegates seat, focusing on his experience as an ER nurse.

“Every time I see the news that says there was a shooting but no victims were found but knowing what the reality is, some of this stuff I can’t say on the campaign trial, but I’m damn well gonna take it to Richmond,” Squire said.

Amy Laufer, Squire’s opponent in next week’s primary, could not attend because of a family obligation.

Both candidates for the 11th District seat also spoke.

Sally Hudson says she is approaching everything through “a financial lens.”

“We can all talk about protecting women’s access to abortion. but i’ve passed legislation to expand insurance coverage to abortion care,” Hudson said.

Creigh Deeds spoke about the bills he’s been able to pass in the Senate.

“To that end, I work with Democrats, I work with Republicans, with whoever I have to to get stuff done,” Deeds said.

Current Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook was unable to attend the event due to a Planning Commission meeting.

The primary election takes place on Tuesday, June 20.

