Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Augusta Health Foundation unveils name of new outpatient pavilion

The Mary Louise Fisher Breast Center is ready to support patients in the Valley.
The Mary Louise Fisher Breast Center is ready to support patients in the Valley.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Health Foundation has unveiled the name for its new outpatient pavilion.

The Mary Louise Fisher Breast Center is ready to support patients in the Valley.

“This wonderful state of the art facility is incredibly impressive and we’re grateful to Augusta Health for the wonderful job they have set this up,” Bo Fisher said.

Mary Louise Fisher was a part of Fisher Auto Parts.

As a breast cancer fighter herself, Fisher’s family said there was no better way to keep her memory alive than to name the building after her.

“This is what being a community health system is all about, you know honoring the people that we love and taking care of our community, and this provides us with that opportunity,” Mary Mannix, President and CEO of Augusta Health said.

Augusta Health said the family made a $1,000,000 donation to the Breast Center.

”The access to care, the ability to have surgery and radiology right next to each other, the calming and nurturing nature of the center has made what can be a really traumatic process be a much more uplifting and comforting and caring process,” Dr. Shannon Tierney, M.D., M.S., A.F.C.S. said.

Dr. Tierney said the center has been up and running for 100 days now.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
Azlea Park in Charlottesville (FILE)
Azalea Park expanding thanks to grant funds
(FILE)
1 week until Democratic Primary Election
Darden on UVA Grounds
Darden School Foundation awards fellowships to two nonprofit leaders