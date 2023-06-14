Augusta Health Foundation unveils name of new outpatient pavilion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Health Foundation has unveiled the name for its new outpatient pavilion.

The Mary Louise Fisher Breast Center is ready to support patients in the Valley.

“This wonderful state of the art facility is incredibly impressive and we’re grateful to Augusta Health for the wonderful job they have set this up,” Bo Fisher said.

Mary Louise Fisher was a part of Fisher Auto Parts.

As a breast cancer fighter herself, Fisher’s family said there was no better way to keep her memory alive than to name the building after her.

“This is what being a community health system is all about, you know honoring the people that we love and taking care of our community, and this provides us with that opportunity,” Mary Mannix, President and CEO of Augusta Health said.

Augusta Health said the family made a $1,000,000 donation to the Breast Center.

”The access to care, the ability to have surgery and radiology right next to each other, the calming and nurturing nature of the center has made what can be a really traumatic process be a much more uplifting and comforting and caring process,” Dr. Shannon Tierney, M.D., M.S., A.F.C.S. said.

Dr. Tierney said the center has been up and running for 100 days now.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.