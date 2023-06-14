Albemarle teachers learning different practices to help students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools’ Curricular Assessment Institute is underway. This three-day event for teachers kicked off Tuesday, June 13, and them learn different practices that can benefit students.

“If I’m going to be a life-long learner, encourage my students do it, then I need to practice it,” Alexander Greoff said.

Greoff is a teacher at Walton Middle School.

“So we’ve done things around developmental designs that focuses on the learning environment, but now we’re taking that lens and using it to strengthen our skills as differentiators,” Greoff said.

Differentiation in the classroom is one of the many things teachers learned during their first day of this event.

“It looks like having one-on-one conversations, making sure all students are comfortable, and then giving them the tools and the tasks to elevate their learning to this spot that we all know they want to be,” Greoff said.

Greoff says events like these bring minds from across the county together.

