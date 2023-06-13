UVA School of Law giving out more than $700K in grants to students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law is giving out more than $700,000 in grants to students working in public service roles.

A total of 131 first-year and 31 second-year students were recipients, equaling around $4,300 each.

Many public service organizations may not pay interns. UVA Law is hoping that the grants will help with the cost of living so that students can focus their time on their passion.

“We’re really excited to support our students who are committed to public service. We want to encourage that work and reach as many people in the Charlottesville area, in the Commonwealth of Virginia, or nationally, or internationally,” Assistant Dean for Public Service Leah Gould said.

All recipients of the grant have already volunteered for 40 hours of pro bono work.

