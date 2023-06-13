UVA baseball sets attendance records, fans help ‘Hoos reach the CWS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers will leave for Omaha early Wednesday, June 14.

Virginia’s first game in the College World Series will be against Florida at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16.

“I’m super excited. This is what guys dream of when they come to college, having the opportunity to be able to go to Omaha and win it,” Ethan Anderson said.

“A lot of teams have Omaha as their goal. A lot of teams have it on their hats, T-shirts, they say it in the huddle. I’ve learned over our trips there that you’re not satisfied with just being in Omaha, it’s about an opportunity to compete for a national championship and that’s what these guys focus will be when we go out there,” Coach Brian O’Connor said.

The team had a remarkable and memorable season at Disharoon Park. Virginia finished with 37 home wins, the most ever, and set a single-season attendance record.

“I think it’s the fans: They start clapping and cheering late in those counts, definitely gets the adrenaline going,” Connerlly Early said.

Coach O’Connor says these Disharoon Park crowds was why the program invested $25 million five years ago to expand and improve the stadium.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.