Man charged in UVA sorority break-in assaults denied bond

Harry Benjamin Sedwick
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, June 13, 18-year-old Harry Benjamin Sedwick was denied his bond appeal by the Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Sedwick is accused of breaking and entering, as well as two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Sedwick is currently being held at Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail.

RELATED: Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in

