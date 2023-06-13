Man charged in UVA sorority break-in assaults denied bond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, June 13, 18-year-old Harry Benjamin Sedwick was denied his bond appeal by the Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Sedwick is accused of breaking and entering, as well as two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Sedwick is currently being held at Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail.

