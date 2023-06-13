Gusty winds soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A drier, cleaner and clearer air mass is now over the region on this Tuesday. Changes arrive Wednesday.

Tracking the progress of a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. This storm system won’t bring us much, if any rainfall. However, winds will be gusty at times Wednesday.

Mainly dry and more seasonable for June at the end of the week.

Father’s Day weekend is now trending dry with hot sunshine.

Tuesday: Sun, few clouds, dry air mass with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday night: A clear, warm evening and pleasant overnight. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a slight chance for a sprinkle or brief passing shower. Gusty west to northwest winds up to 30 mph. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Father’s Day, Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. High temperatures in the 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

