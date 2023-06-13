Firefighters battling wildfire at Great North Mountain

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A wildfire is currently burning in the Laurel Run area of Great North Mountain in Shenandoah County. The U.S. Forest Service says the fire was first reported on June 8, and crews are still on scene battling the blaze.

The Forest Service said around 270 acres have been affected and the fire is around 70% contained as of June 13.

Around 45 firefighters and multiple support staff, including members from the Texas A&M Forest Service, are battling the fire.

The Falls Ridge Trail and Laurel Run Road have been temporarily closed, the Forest Service says people in the area should keep an eye out for emergency vehicles in the area and watch out for smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story, WHSV will keep you updated once new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.