Darden School Foundation awards fellowships to two nonprofit leaders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Darden School Foundation has selected two senior leaders in Charlottesville’s nonprofit community for its Commonwealth Fellowships.

The fellowships include full payment of tuition to the Darden School of Business’ Executive Program.

United Way of Greater Charlottesville President and CEO Ravi Respeto was one of this year’s selected leaders.

“Having access to some of the best minds and business schools is really the boost that we need and that we require, so, an opportunity like this is going to give me some additional tools for my toolkit to really do great work and serving in our community,” Respeto said.

Athena Gould, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge, was also selected.

