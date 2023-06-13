Charlottesville to distribute $340K in federal funding to develop affordable rentals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is opening applications for renters to receive federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to develop affordable rental housing.

The city anticipates $340,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The money is for organizations and private property owners looking to provide housing. It’s also for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of domestic violence or sexual assault with an income at or below Charlottesville’s median income level,” Charlottesville Director of Community Solutions Alex Ikefuna said.

If you are interested in applying, you must attend a pre-application workshop.

A link to register for a workshop is available here. More information on the funding is available here.

