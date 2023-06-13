Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Azalea Park expanding thanks to grant funds

Azlea Park in Charlottesville (FILE)
Azlea Park in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Azalea Park is expanding.

About 8.6 acres was bought for $350,000. The city says the money didn’t come out of its budget. Instead, Charlottesville received grants from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and a Virginia Land Conservation Fund.

“Just along the Morris Creek corridor, it’s a piece of land we were looking at when we upgraded Azalea Park,” Chris Gensic with Parks & Rec. said Tuesday, June 13. “It will allow us to preserve green space, do forest and stream management, make more outdoor space for people.”

Charlottesville says it is important for everyone to have access to a natural space close to their neighborhood or where they work.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

(FILE)
1 week until Democratic Primary Election
Darden on UVA Grounds
Darden School Foundation awards fellowships to two nonprofit leaders
(FILE)
Albemarle considering changes to cell tower policy
Charlottesville City Hall seal
Charlottesville to distribute $340K in federal funding to develop affordable rentals