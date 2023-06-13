Azalea Park expanding thanks to grant funds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Azalea Park is expanding.

About 8.6 acres was bought for $350,000. The city says the money didn’t come out of its budget. Instead, Charlottesville received grants from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and a Virginia Land Conservation Fund.

“Just along the Morris Creek corridor, it’s a piece of land we were looking at when we upgraded Azalea Park,” Chris Gensic with Parks & Rec. said Tuesday, June 13. “It will allow us to preserve green space, do forest and stream management, make more outdoor space for people.”

Charlottesville says it is important for everyone to have access to a natural space close to their neighborhood or where they work.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.