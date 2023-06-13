Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle offering signing bonus for special education teachers

Burley Middle School (FILE)
Burley Middle School (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill positions for two of its middle schools with persistent special education vacancies.

ACPS is offering signing bonuses to help Burley Middle School and Journey Middle School.

“We have decided to institute a $2,000 signing bonus for teachers that are coming into the county from outside of the county,” ACPS Director of Talent Jason Sears said.

The bonus also goes towards teachers in the county getting certified in special education.

“Not only do some of these teachers need to know about math and English and science and social studies, but they also need to help students that may have academic deficiencies in their learning,” Sears said.

ACPS says this signing bonus is meant to help everyone.

“Not only are our students benefiting from it, but our teachers are benefiting from it as well because there have more colleagues to support the work that needs to be done,” Sears said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Morning Rush: C'ville Crime | Snake Season | Golf Course Squirrel
Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond and ONE Casino + Resort.
Richmond city council votes to revive casino project, have residents vote again
July 1999
Drought watch in effect across the Shenandoah Valley
Teenage crime rises during the summer because of extended free-time and longer hours during the...
The Office on Youth in Staunton and Waynesboro work to combat rise in teenage crime over the summer