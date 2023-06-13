Albemarle offering signing bonus for special education teachers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill positions for two of its middle schools with persistent special education vacancies.

ACPS is offering signing bonuses to help Burley Middle School and Journey Middle School.

“We have decided to institute a $2,000 signing bonus for teachers that are coming into the county from outside of the county,” ACPS Director of Talent Jason Sears said.

The bonus also goes towards teachers in the county getting certified in special education.

“Not only do some of these teachers need to know about math and English and science and social studies, but they also need to help students that may have academic deficiencies in their learning,” Sears said.

ACPS says this signing bonus is meant to help everyone.

“Not only are our students benefiting from it, but our teachers are benefiting from it as well because there have more colleagues to support the work that needs to be done,” Sears said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.