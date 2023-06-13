Advertise With Us
Albemarle considering changes to cell tower policy

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is trying to improve mobile service without having normal cell towers poking up all over the place.

The Planning Commission is reviewing changes to the county’s cell tower policy. The original policy was adopted in 2000, with small changes updated every few years.

“The county has a unique way of addressing wireless. We use what are known as tree top towers. That’s our preferred method,” Development Process Manager Bill Fritz said.

These less obvious cell towers in the trees are based on a policy to hide tall towers. It’s more than two decades old, and is currently under review.

“A taller tower may provide more coverage to a bigger area, but, of course, it has a greater visual impact,” Fritz said.

A work session Tuesday, June 13, will discuss parts of the country that needs to improve on cell coverage, and how it could be altered to make it easier for companies to build more structures.

“We’re looking at how can our regulations potentially change to address that, but still address the concerns of the community in terms of visual impact,” Fritz said.

