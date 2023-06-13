1 week until Democratic Primary Election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Democratic Primary Election is one week away, and the candidates’ arguments are getting stronger.

Senator Creigh Deeds and Delegate Sally Hudson are battling for the newly drawn 11th District in the Senate.

J Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics says with Charlottesville being such a Democratic district, this race is much like the general election.

“Basically, the general election is this month: You have a very high number of early votes, and District 11 leads the whole commonwealth in early votes,” Coleman said. “I’m expecting a pretty big turnout for the primary next week.”

