Warner talks mental health, updating infrastructure with local first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senator Mark Warner sat down with Richmond’s fire chief and other local first responders to discuss the SAFER grant program and learn how the federal government can better partner with the Commonwealth.

Warner listened to first responders talk about mental health services, keeping first responders safe, and updating infrastructure.

“When we think about infrastructure, we need to think about infrastructure for our first responders as well,” said Sen. Mark Warner as he visited Fire Station 18.

He had a chance to see firsthand what our firefighters face every day. That includes their gear, staffing levels and the challenges they face with growing infrastructure, specifically EV charging stations.

“I’m really intrigued by the fire, the standards, the safety. If this comes, how do we think through the first responder role in this whole new system,” he said.

During his conversation, Sen. Warner heard complaints about a lack of mental health resources for first responders.

“I think that in that scenario, we can find additional resources.,” said Warner. “[And] we oughta at least make sure they get the equipment and mental health services they deserve.”

As infrastructure grows, the number of first responders needed does too.

Warner said right now, a vote on extending the “SAFER” grant program is tied up in the House after the approval from the Senate. The SAFER grant gives fire, EMS and police money to make new hires and help support their existing staff.

He would also like to expand that list to include 911 dispatchers.

“That 911 operator is the first line of defense, and they oughta be treated with a level of respect and professionalism that that job entails,” said the senator.

Sen. Warner says he’s also looking to put some of that money toward essential gear for firefighters to protect not only from fire dangers but also cancer.

