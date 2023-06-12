Advertise With Us
UVA Bookstore to offer College World Series merchandise

The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville (FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Bookstore will soon be offering College World Series merchandise.

Shirts featuring the Cavaliers and the other teams heading to Omaha will be available starting Friday, June 16.

“We try to celebrate all the teams that go to championships at UVA. This is exciting, because it’ll feature all the eight teams. college baseball fans love to collect items that commemorate a College World Series,” UVA Bookstore Marketing Manager Derik Diver said Monday, June 12.

