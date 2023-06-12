UVA Bookstore to offer College World Series merchandise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Bookstore will soon be offering College World Series merchandise.

Shirts featuring the Cavaliers and the other teams heading to Omaha will be available starting Friday, June 16.

“We try to celebrate all the teams that go to championships at UVA. This is exciting, because it’ll feature all the eight teams. college baseball fans love to collect items that commemorate a College World Series,” UVA Bookstore Marketing Manager Derik Diver said Monday, June 12.

