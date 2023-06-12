Tracking few showers and thunder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect a few showers on this Monday. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. The overall low end severe weather threat is off to our east.

Clearing and cooling overnight.

Bluer sky with a few fair-weather clouds Tuesday.

A weak weather system will mainly pass by to our north Wednesday. Most areas look to remain dry.

There will be a warming trend late week and for the start of Father’s Day weekend.

The next best shower and thunderstorm risk returns Father’s Day, Sunday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Thunder also possible. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Highly variable rainfall amounts. Most will not see a lot of rain.

Monday night: Clearing and cooling to the 50s.

Tuesday: Bluer sky with some clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Father’s Day, Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the 80s.

