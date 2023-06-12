Tips for reducing your chances of developing melanoma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s estimated rate of new melanoma cases is below the national average, according to the CDC.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer you can develop from excess smoking and sun exposure. The Virginia Department of Health says this comes from UV rays and it is important to be thinking about this all year.

“Especially when it’s sunny and hot outside, but actually we get exposed to the UV rays on cool days, on cloudy days,” Vicki Zwicker with VDH said.

The best way to lower your chances is by managing your sun exposure, knowing the UV index, wearing protective clothing, and applying sunscreen.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.