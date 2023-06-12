Advertise With Us
Snake season in Virginia

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Venomous copperhead snakes are out making appearances as the weather warms up.

Virginia is home to 30 types of snakes, three of which are poisonous.

“Venomous species that we have in Virginia, all three of them - rattlesnakes, copperheads, and cottonmouths - deaths from bites from those snakes are incredibly rare. Now they can be painful, and they can cause some damage,” Alex Wehrung with the Wildlife Center of Virginia said Monday, June 12.

Despite the danger, the Wildlife Center of Virginia says copperhead snakes are not aggressive to humans if you leave them alone. It says snakes will look for cooler places when it gets hot. This could be a pile of leaves, as well as the inside of your home.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia says you should call emergency health services if you’re bitten by a snake.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

