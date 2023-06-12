Advertise With Us
Portion of Jefferson Park Avenue to be closed due to utility work

Dominion Energy (FILE)
Dominion Energy (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Tuesday, June 13, all through traffic on Jefferson Park Avenue will be rerouted while crews upgrade electric poles along that road.

“This is a project that is necessary, because we’re trying to constantly improve,” Tim Eberly with Dominion Energy said Monday, June 12.

The westbound part of Jefferson Park Ave. will be temporarily off limits so that crews do work between Maury Avenue and Emmet Street.

“This is essentially a project to replace older equipment with newer equipment. Newer power poles that are larger and more resilient,” Eberly said. “All of this is done to reduce and minimize the potential for outages when storms come through.”

The project is set to run through the end of July. In the meantime, all through traffic will be redirected to Stadium Road.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

