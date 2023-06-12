The Office on Youth in Staunton and Waynesboro work to combat rise in teenage crime over the summer

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Office on Youth in Staunton and Waynesboro offers programs to children to deter them from facing legal trouble in the summer.

The office works with children through court order to bring their life back on track. They offer educational opportunities and recreational opportunities to help children and teenagers build a sense of community.

Shawn Mclain, crime control coordinator with the office, said the home life can have a “huge” impact on the activities children do with their extended free-time.

“A lot of these kids that we work with, their home lives can be very tough and very hard for them,” Mclain said. “We can kind of be someone to support them and point them in the right direction.”

Mclain said the office works with children to give them a positive outlet and supportive resources so children and teenagers can avoid illicit activities.

Some of the most common crimes children and teenager’s commit are shoplifting, vandalism/graffiti and assault

In Staunton there was nearly a 50% increase in juvenile arrests per month in 2020 to 2021.

There were 34 juvenile arrests from Sep. 1, 2020 to May 31. 2021, approximately four arrests per month. The summer after (June 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2021) there were 22 arrests, approximately seven arrests per month.



Mclain said one of the most important things the office does to support their clients is help them develop with their peers. They provide community building activities and peer resources for children and teenagers to connect with people their age and steer clear from criminal activities.

“We try to really emphasize that and get these kids some good connections with their peers and to help them realize that making good decisions will get them far in life,” Mclain said. “these positive choices they make will give them some opportunities when they’re older as adults like good decision making and stuff like that”

Mclain said the work the office does help children and teenagers learn their lessons and get the tools necessary to bring their life back on track.

