Father charged in connection with gun incident at Spotsylvania school

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are charging the father of the student who brought a loaded gun to Chancellor Middle School.

SCSO announced Monday, June 12, that 37-year-old Josette Rodriquez was charged with recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under the age of 14.

The charges stem from May 19, when a student reported to a teacher that they saw another student had a gun in their backpack.

The sheriff’s office says at no time was the gun showed in a way to threaten students, faculty, or staff, or threaten the safety of the school.

