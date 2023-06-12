Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Crews working on Plank Road bridge

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAFB)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers near Batesville are experiencing some road closures.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is upgrading the bridge over Mechums River on Plank Road.

“There’s nothing unsafe about the bridge, but it is - from an engineering perspective - it’s an older structure, and over time these structures they deteriorate,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said Monday, June 12.

Work is set to be completed by June 27.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

(FILE)
Tips for reducing your chances of developing melanoma
(FILE)
Charlottesville hopes to soon have a permanent City Manager
Dominion Energy (FILE)
Portion of Jefferson Park Avenue to be closed due to utility work
Police Chief Kochis (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Chief Kochis speaks on annual report