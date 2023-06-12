Crews working on Plank Road bridge

BATESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers near Batesville are experiencing some road closures.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is upgrading the bridge over Mechums River on Plank Road.

“There’s nothing unsafe about the bridge, but it is - from an engineering perspective - it’s an older structure, and over time these structures they deteriorate,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said Monday, June 12.

Work is set to be completed by June 27.

