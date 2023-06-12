Advertise With Us
Crews called out to house fire on Stony Point Road

By NBC29
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Six people are safe thanks to a smoke alarm, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue. A family pet is unaccounted for, though.

ACFR announced Monday, June 12, that units were called out to a house fire along Stony Point Road a little before 5 a.m. today. It says the two-story home was fully involved when crews got on scene.

Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the incident is under investigation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

