Crews called out to house fire on Stony Point Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Six people are safe thanks to a smoke alarm, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue. A family pet is unaccounted for, though.

ACFR announced Monday, June 12, that units were called out to a house fire along Stony Point Road a little before 5 a.m. today. It says the two-story home was fully involved when crews got on scene.

Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the incident is under investigation.

