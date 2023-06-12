Clearing and Cooler Tonight. Nice Tuesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers have exited the region, as a cold front pushes off to the east. Clearing and cooler tonight. A nice Tuesday with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A quick moving front arrives Wednesday and will make for breezy conditions. Winds could gusts over 25 mph, in addition a few spotty showers are possible.

Temperatures will warm up for the late week and start of the weekend. Currently, some showers and storms are expected Sunday - Father’s Day.

Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Patchy fog. Lows low to mid 50s, some 40s in the Valley.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows 55 to 60.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Spotty showers possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to near 90 Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Father’s Day - Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Juneteenth - Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.