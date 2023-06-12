Charlottesville seeing higher turnout for early voting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville in the lead for early voter turnout for the 2023 Senate Primaries.

“I think Charlottesville has a really good community that is really excited to get out and vote, Taylor Yowell with Charlottesville’s Office of Elections said.

Yowell says they’ve been since early voting kicked off.

“First day of early voting was one of, if not the, highest primary starts for the City of Charlottesville that we’ve ever had,” she said.

In the 2021 Senate Primaries, Charlottesville only had roughly 1,700 ballots cast in total.

“We’re 1,600 in-person now,” Yowell said.

She says they expect the amount of voters to continue to increase.

“We’re thinking somewhere around 3,000,” Yowell said.

Voting is still open for another week.

“Typically, your last week is your busiest for in-person early voting,” Yowell said.

Saturday, June 17, is the the last day for early voting in-person in Charlottesville.

