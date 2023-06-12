Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville seeing higher turnout for early voting

Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)
Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville in the lead for early voter turnout for the 2023 Senate Primaries.

“I think Charlottesville has a really good community that is really excited to get out and vote, Taylor Yowell with Charlottesville’s Office of Elections said.

Yowell says they’ve been since early voting kicked off.

“First day of early voting was one of, if not the, highest primary starts for the City of Charlottesville that we’ve ever had,” she said.

In the 2021 Senate Primaries, Charlottesville only had roughly 1,700 ballots cast in total.

“We’re 1,600 in-person now,” Yowell said.

She says they expect the amount of voters to continue to increase.

“We’re thinking somewhere around 3,000,” Yowell said.

Voting is still open for another week.

“Typically, your last week is your busiest for in-person early voting,” Yowell said.

Saturday, June 17, is the the last day for early voting in-person in Charlottesville.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Morning Rush: Police on Bikes | UVA Wins | Top Summer Jobs for Teens
A Butterfly to Remember
Butterflies released in remembrance of lost loved ones
A Butterfly to Remember
Butterflies released in remembrance of lost loved ones
Police recruits patrolling Charlottesville on bikes