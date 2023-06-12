Charlottesville Police Chief Kochis speaks on annual report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department recently released its annual report, which includes topics like crime data and trends in the city.

CPD says crime was up 11.4% last year.

“This annual report we just put out was for 2022, and there’s two reasons we put it out: First and foremost, is to notify the public of what’s going on in the city; and to also what their police department is doing for them - either within the community and internally,” Chief Michael Kochis said Monday, June 12. “You’re seeing high jumps and aggravated assault, rape and and assault and battery.”

Chief Kochis says his department needs to build trust back within the community.

“That’s priority number one, because unless the community trust us, the police department can’t do anything,” he said.

To address these issues, the department is going beyond just policing.

“Since week one that I’ve been here, we’ve gone out into the community, and spoken to folks to listen to them about what they want to see,” Kochis said. “It’s a complex issue to address. You really have to have a whole-of-community approach to addressing crime in the community, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

The chief says he is also working to better delegate resources.

“We have 30 vacancies. With that amount of vacancies, you really have to look at where we’re deploying our resources. So we look at where the areas of the city that are disproportionately affected by violent crime,” Kochis said. “Those are the areas where we need to have our police officers.”

Kochis says support from the community has been overwhelming, and he is optimistic for the future of Charlottesville and CPD.

