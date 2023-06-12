Advertise With Us
Charlottesville hopes to soon have a permanent City Manager

By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville may soon have a permanent City Manager.

The city recently interviewed several candidates for the position.

“We will certainly have a choice made before the end of June,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said Monday, June 12.

“This is one of the single most important decisions that the City Council will make,” Councilor Michael Payne said. “We’re down to three finalists.”

The names of those finalists are not being released, though.

“The problem we’ve got is that a number of our candidates that we are actively considering have said, ‘You know, I’m not going to be part of a public process. I’ve got a job right now, I don’t want to be out-ed,’” Snook said.

The turnover rate for City Manager has created some issues over the past few years. Mayor Snook says the problem started back in 2018.

“We’ve gone through six City Managers,” Payne said. “Not only that, we’ve gone through many deputy City Managers, department heads who have left the organization. I think it’s close to 30, senior leadership roles left the organization at some point.”

With high turnover, the city wasn’t functioning the way it needed to. Now, councilors are working to find who best fits the job.

“We’re working hard. We’re doing a lot of due diligence or checking everybody’s backgrounds,” Snook said. “A good variety, good diversity, and I’m sure we’ll get a good City Manager.”

The mayor says he is looking to have someone in office by August.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

