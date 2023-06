CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cavaliers are heading to Omaha after beating Duke Sunday, June 11.

Virginia scored 12-2 over Duke at Disharoon Park.

This is a developing story.

Virginia beats Duke 12-2 advancing to the College World Series! pic.twitter.com/ZeMWr0xIeN — Marty Hudtloff (@martyhudtloff) June 11, 2023

