Police recruits patrolling Charlottesville on bikes
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department has its new recruits out patrolling on bicycles.
The recruits have completed a training course that taught maneuvers, as well as easier ways to assist people or make arrests with bicycles.
“Patrolling on a bike allows us to have a softer presence. Obviously, when an officer is on a bike, they’re a little bit more approachable,” Charlottesville Public Safety Information Officer Kyle Ervin said.
