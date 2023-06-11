Police recruits patrolling Charlottesville on bikes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department has its new recruits out patrolling on bicycles.

The recruits have completed a training course that taught maneuvers, as well as easier ways to assist people or make arrests with bicycles.

“Patrolling on a bike allows us to have a softer presence. Obviously, when an officer is on a bike, they’re a little bit more approachable,” Charlottesville Public Safety Information Officer Kyle Ervin said.

