Keep the Umbrella Close

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A system is moving into central Virginia, bringing rain and storms on Monday. The severe weather risk is low with a marginal risk just east of the Charlottesville, with stronger winds and localized downpours possible. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than half an inch, with conditions clearing into the late afternoon and evening. Tuesday will be much better with warm, dry, and less hazy conditions as southerly winds continue to clear smoke and haze from the area. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid through most of central Virginia, with a isolated chance for showers west of the Blue Ridge. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Clearing and dry. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Warm and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Hot and sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the low 60′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Tracking showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

