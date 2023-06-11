Hotter and more humid with rain soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hotter and more humid on this Sunday. Tracking a storm system due in by Monday.

A southwest wind is increasing the dew points and relative humidity. Most communities will remain dry today. There’s an isolated shower chance for mainly the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains this evening.

Showers and even a rumble of thunder will be more likely across the region Monday. The severe weather risk looks to skip over our area to the east. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will form near and east of I-95 Monday evening.

Fresher and clearer air will arrive Tuesday.

Warming to near 90 degrees late week.

The risk for a shower and thunderstorm returns next weekend.

Keep checking the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Hotter and more humid than recent days. Highs 85 to 90 degrees across central Virginia and low to mid 80s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday night: Partly to most cloudy, warm and humid with a spotty shower, mainly west. Lows 65 to 70 degrees by dawn.

Monday: Showers with thunder possible. Variable rainfall amounts across the region. Mostly cloudy and humid. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Showers exit Monday evening. Lows in the cooler 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, clearer and drier. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday: Hot sunshine. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. An afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm chance at this time. Highs in the 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.