CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia beats Duke 14-4 to force a deciding game three on Sunday, June 11 at noon.

Virginia beats Duke 14-4 to force a deciding game three Sunday at noon. No TV network announced yet. pic.twitter.com/ohoBG8hzKg — Marty Hudtloff (@martyhudtloff) June 10, 2023

Jake Gelof breaks Virginia's single-season home run record with a 440-foot blast that went over the bleachers in left field. pic.twitter.com/BSMMaakqjr — Marty Hudtloff (@martyhudtloff) June 10, 2023

Disharoon Park is going crazy! Anthony Stephan with a solo home run to extend Virginia's lead to 8-3. pic.twitter.com/MQw3b3Dycg — Marty Hudtloff (@martyhudtloff) June 10, 2023

UVA leads Duke 3-0 after 1 1/2 innings, thanks in part to a Henry Godbout RBI single and Griff O'Ferrall's first home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/ipsBL4bI8C — Marty Hudtloff (@martyhudtloff) June 10, 2023

Ready to go at Disharoon Park! Game 2... Virginia vs. Duke. pic.twitter.com/UWRokRkYTO — Marty Hudtloff (@martyhudtloff) June 10, 2023

